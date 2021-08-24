Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,782 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 117,468 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 299,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the period. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.