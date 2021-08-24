Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 131.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 61,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.12. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.