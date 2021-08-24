AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $68.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

