AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

