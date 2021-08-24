AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.75 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 290,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 691,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $377.34 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

