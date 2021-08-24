AMG National Trust Bank Invests $695,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.