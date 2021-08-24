AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53.

