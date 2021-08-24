AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 411 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

MDT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.28. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

