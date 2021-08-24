AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $346.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

