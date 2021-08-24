Amit Yoran Sells 5,930 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.59. 569,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,168. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

