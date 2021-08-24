Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $103.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.30 million and the lowest is $101.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $418.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $431.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $472.93 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,718 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.