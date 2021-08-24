Amyris (AMRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS):

8/6/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

8/6/2021 – Amyris had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Amyris had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

