Analysts Anticipate Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.38). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 212,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295,236. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

