Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post $103.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.38 million and the lowest is $102.90 million. iStar posted sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 593,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,488. iStar has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

