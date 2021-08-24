Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,315,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 429,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 815,314 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,669,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 752,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.