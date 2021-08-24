Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.