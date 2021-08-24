Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of RL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.44. 37,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.59.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $10,320,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

