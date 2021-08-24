Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $3.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the highest is $3.80. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $16.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.63 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

