Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $5.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $7.70. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $8.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $31.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.09 to $34.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $9.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.14. 13,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,273. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

