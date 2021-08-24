Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price at $43.50

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

