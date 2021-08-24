Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Target Price at $2.32

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Shares of BTEGF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 352,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,723. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.