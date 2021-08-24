Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$11.44

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ci Capital increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.17. 557,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.17. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

