Analysts Set Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price at $88.18

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.18.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $88.18 on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.39.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

