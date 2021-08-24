Analysts Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Target Price at $25.36

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock worth $8,310,962.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after buying an additional 130,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 49,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $17,942,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

