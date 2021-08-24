Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $81.13

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,814. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

