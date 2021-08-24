Analyzing Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.14%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.05%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.90% -24.09% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -398.34% -107.25% -58.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.55 million ($0.45) -4.24 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $6.02 million 33.80 -$35.58 million ($1.66) -3.57

Citius Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVEO Pharmaceuticals. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies. The company was founded by Ralph Montrone on January 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

