Analyzing FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) & Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.50 $807.47 million $0.57 13.30 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Dividends

Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 3 0 2.38 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 24.41% 10.09% FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

