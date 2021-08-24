Angi (ANGI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) recently:

8/23/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Angi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

8/5/2021 – Angi was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

7/12/2021 – Angi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 716,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,675. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

