Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,735 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 236,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

