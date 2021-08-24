Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $$63.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

