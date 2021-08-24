Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 300 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 7,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,144. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $63.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.30.

