Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $450.44. 281,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $450.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

