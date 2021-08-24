Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. 26,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

