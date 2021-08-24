Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

