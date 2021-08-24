Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.90.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,895. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

