Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APSG opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

