Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 54,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

