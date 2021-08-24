AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,014.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 million to $2.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.94 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQB. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

AQB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 6,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $318.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

