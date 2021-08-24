Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Plans GBX 16 Dividend

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 1,046.15 ($13.67) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.16 million and a PE ratio of 59.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,016.70.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

