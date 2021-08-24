ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $80.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,190 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $289,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

