Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.59 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00796386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00099164 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

