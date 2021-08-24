ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

