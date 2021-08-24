ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $373.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $373.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

