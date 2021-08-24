ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,517 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $116,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

