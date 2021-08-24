ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,002 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 346.8% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.11. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

