Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

