Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,413,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,847,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

