Arizona State Retirement System Sells 683 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $358.09 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $364.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 149.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.