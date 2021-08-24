Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 201 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,128,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

