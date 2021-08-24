Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 216 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 116.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ORIX were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 78.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 11.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth $3,095,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

